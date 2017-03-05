Wake County

March 5, 2017 9:39 AM

Water main break in Raleigh causes boil water advisory

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

A water main break at Dixie Trail and Leonard Street in Raleigh left customers without water for a few hours on Saturday and caused a boil water advisory that stretched into Sunday.

A six-inch diameter cast iron water line, about 50-60 years old in the area of Dixie Trail and Leonard Street broke on Saturday, leaving 21 customers without water for a few hours until a repair was made, said Ed Buchan, City of Raleigh environmental coordinator.

“Problem being these types of pipes are susceptible to breakage during substantial temperature swings – especially when we have a hard freeze,” Buchan said in an email Saturday.

The affected customers were under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Staff writer Chris Cioffi contributed to this report.

