Man accused of having pound of powerful brownies may face deportation

RALEIGH A man, accused of having a pound of THC-laced brownies in his car when Wake County sheriff's deputies stopped him, is also facing possible deportation to Mexico, according to records of his arrest.
Alejandro Javier Porras-Charles of 5331 Landreaux Drive in Raleigh was driving his 2006 Nissan Altima when deputies pulled him over on Friday afternoon at Poole and Old Poole roads, according to the records.
Deputies charged with felony possession of a drug in Schedule VI, which the group of drugs in state law that includes marijuana.
THC – tetrahydrocannabinol – is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. It can be extracted from the plant to produce a stronger drug.
In addition to having “approximately 1 pound of THC brownies,” the sheriff’s office charged Porras-Charles with using the car to keep and sell drugs.
Porras-Charles was held in lieu of $100,000 bail. Sheriff’s deputies who act on behalf of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under an agreement between the county and the federal government issued a detention request for Porras-Charles to be held for immigration officials if he is released on the THC charge.
A box checked on a form requesting the “hold” on Porras-Charles said a “senior DHS official” had judged that “his removal would serve an important federal interest.”
Porras-Charles also has a pending charged of felony marijuana possession from Aug. 13 last year.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments