Road closures for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in downtown Raleigh

Downtown Raleigh roads will be closed this weekend for St. Patrick’s Day festivities.
Roads will be closed for the parade and the Glenwood South festival, both of which will be held Saturday. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and the festival begins at noon.
Road closures
Friday, March 10, 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday: Fayetteville Street between Martin Street and the south end of City Plaza, Davie Street between Salisbury and Wilmington streets.
Saturday, March 11, 8 a.m.-noon for parade staging: North Wilmington Street between Peace and East Lane street, Polk Street between North Blount and North Wilmington Streets, North Street between North Blount and North Wilmington Streets.
Saturday, March 11, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for parade: Start at the intersection of Wilmington Street and Lane Street, head south on Wilmington Street, right onto East Morgan Street, left onto Fayetteville Street, right onto West Martin Street, left onto Salisbury Street and left into the Performing Arts Center Lot A1. Morgan Street between Fayetteville Street and Wilmington Street also will be closed for commentator setup.
Saturday and Sunday, March 11-12, 6 a.m. Saturday-2 a.m. Sunday: Glenwood Avenue between North and Lane streets, West North Street between Glenwood Avenue and the Blue Ridge Realty parking lot entrance.
All cross streets one block in each direction will be detoured.
