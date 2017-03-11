Body found off I-540

0:37 Video of alleged racial harassment, confrontation at Wake Forest High goes viral Pause

2:05 Wake commissioners votes to adopt transit plan

1:02 Duke defeats North Carolina in ACC Tournament

3:58 UNC's Roy Williams after loss to Duke: 'Right now, I'm really ticked'

0:35 Jim Valvano is recognized as an ACC Legend

3:41 Duke co-captain Amile Jefferson breaks down 93-83 over UNC

2:38 Duke's Harry Giles talks about his improvement and the UNC win

18:42 Duke's Coach K: 'Another great game. Holy mackerel.'

1:07 An obsession with whiskey leads to candles