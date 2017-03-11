Body found off I-540

A driver, walking to find a repair shop after his car broke down on I-540, found a decomposing body Friday evening.
The victim was in a wooded area 15 to 20 feet from the guard rail just west of Falls of Neuse Road, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Friday night.
The victim was wearing a black short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans and officers found a paracord bracelet near the body, according to the statement. The person's hair was in a ponytail.
The Sheriff's Office said the victim appears to have had hip surgery.
Officers sent the body to the Medical Examiner's Office to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.
Charles Duncan: 919-829-4880, @duncanreporting
