Some RDU flights to and from Northeast already canceled as snowstorm approaches

1:18 Sunday morning's snow was fun while it lasted Pause

22:36 Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski: 'My kids have taken me on this journey this week'

2:11 Tilliman proposes using lottery money for raises and bonuses for principals

1:31 NCAA president discusses impact of HB2 in North Carolina

2:00 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2: 'discriminatory', 'harmful', 'not right'

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

7:44 Triangle residents speak out on NCAA HB2 decision

0:42 NCCU Eagles headed to NCAA Tournament

1:16 Journey to the Tourney: UNC's March Madness history