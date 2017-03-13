Some RDU flights to and from Northeast already canceled as snowstorm approaches

Snow falling in the upper Midwest affected some airline traffic Monday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, but a big effect was expected from a blizzard predicted for the mid-Atlantic coast and the Northeast on Tuesday was already knocking out flights.
RDU’s website showed two flights from Chicago canceled Monday afternoon and shortly after midnight.
One late-afternoon flight to Chicago showed as canceled. Beginning at 5:45 p.m., one flight to New York, two to Baltimore-Washington International and two to Washington, D.C., had been scrubbed. It was not clear whether those changes were all weather-related
Flightaware.com, a website that provides flight information and tracking, showed Monday morning that 11 flights out of RDU on Tuesday were already canceled along with 13 inbound flights.
Delta Airlines posted a note on its website that warned that travel to and from 30 cities from Pennsylvania to Quebec could be affected Tuesday and Wednesday.
Southwest Airlines listed RDU as one airport it expected to be affected on Monday. The company listed 18 others likely to be affected Tuesday and Wednesday.
Airlines were saying they would allow travelers to rescheduled flights without paying a penalty for the next several days.
In Boston, the National Weather Service said snow was expected to start about 7 a.m. Tuesday and go until late in the night. As much as 20 inches of snow was in the forecast.
In New York City, the forecast called for snow to begin Monday night and fall through Tuesday night. Forecasters put the maximum snowfall there at about 21 inches.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
