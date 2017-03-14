Sections of US 70, Vandora Springs Rd shut in Garner because of natural gas leak

A section of U.S. 70 and a stretch of Vandora Springs Road were closed Tuesday morning while firefighters waited for Public Service gas company crews to repair a leaking pipe, police said.
U.S. 70 was closed to traffic from N.C. 50 to Yeargan Road, officials said.
Vandora Springs Road was clocked between Seventh Avenue and Methodist Drive, they said.
Firefighters were dispatched to the area around Vandora Springs Road about 10 a.m. after people reported smelling gas.
There was no immediate estimate of when the road would reopen.
