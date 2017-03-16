Wake County

March 16, 2017 10:48 PM

Massive fire engulfs downtown Raleigh block

From staff reports

RALEIGH

A massive fire broke out Thursday night at an under-construction apartment building in downtown Raleigh.

The building is on Harrington Street between Lane and Jones streets, about a block away from the 42nd Street Oyster Bar.

Fire trucks raced to the area and police blocked off several blocks near West and North Streets.

The flames ignited surrounding vegetation, spreading to nearby utility poles and the Sutton Insurance building on West Jones Street.

This story will update.

