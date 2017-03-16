Massive fire engulfs downtown Raleigh block

A massive fire broke out Thursday night at an under-construction apartment building in downtown Raleigh.
The building is on Harrington Street between Lane and Jones streets, about a block away from the 42nd Street Oyster Bar.
Huge fire in Raleigh. A police officer told us multiple buildings involved @newsobserver pic.twitter.com/z9pBqU10KL— Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) March 17, 2017
Fire trucks raced to the area and police blocked off several blocks near West and North Streets.
The flames ignited surrounding vegetation, spreading to nearby utility poles and the Sutton Insurance building on West Jones Street.
Massive apartment construction fire across from The West - RESIDENTIAL WOOD CONSTRUCTION pic.twitter.com/d0XBJDXgNv— New Raleigh (@NewRaleigh) March 17, 2017
This story will update.
Downtown Raleigh watch tower crane fall pic.twitter.com/GsLRCEQwuL— Danny Horton (@Danny51legend) March 17, 2017
Comments