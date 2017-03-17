Wake Forest cops want water donations to help them hydrate greenway users

Wake Forest police are asking for donations of water bottles so officers who patrol town greenways can give them out to users during the summer heat.
The watering program began in 2015 and continued last year.
Police, who patrol the greenways in all-terrain vehicles, give the water to walkers, joggers and bicyclists.
The departments said it will take donated cases of bottle water from businesses, families or individuals. They can be dropped off at police headquarters at 225 S. Taylor St., the town said.
“Handing out bottles of water is a great way for our officers to interact with the public while also providing a useful service during the extreme heat,” Chief Jeff Leonard said.
The lists a dozen trails and greenways on its website.
