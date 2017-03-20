Wake board moves forward with Oak City Outreach Center

The Wake County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved the purchase of a permanent site for the Oak City Outreach Center, which provides meals and other resources to Raleigh’s homeless population.
The county is paying $1.2 million for the property at 1430 S. Wilmington St., less than 2 miles south of the center’s temporary location behind the old Salvation Army building near Moore Square.
The center will offer meals, access to showers and laundry machines, mental health assessments and referrals, support services for veterans, and employment training.
“As many as 5,000 people in Wake County experience homelessness over a year’s time, and right now, no place exists where they can access all the resources they may need in one single location,” board Chairman Sig Hutchinson said in a statement. “Oak City Center will help the most vulnerable members of our community find permanent housing, secure medical care, receive employment training and get back on their feet.”
The project is a partnership between Raleigh, Wake County, the Raleigh/Wake Partnership to End and Prevent Homelessness and Catholic Charities, which will run and manage the site. The entire project is estimated to cost between $7.6 and $7.8 million, according to the county.
In December, the Raleigh City Council agreed to spend more than $3 million to buy the building at the site.
Now the county board will work with city leaders to determine when construction will begin and when the center will open.
Construction is expected to begin in early 2018 and be completed in about a year.
The center serves between 300 and 400 men, women and children every weekend, according to its website. Since opening in 2014, it has served nearly 190,000 meals.
Madison Iszler: 919-836-4952; @madisoniszler
