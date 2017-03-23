Calvin Jones House in Wake Forest added to National Register

The Wake Forest home of prominent physician and landowner Calvin Jones has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The federal-style home on North Main Street was built about 1820, making it one of the town’s oldest, and has been moved three times. Jones, who served as mayor of Raleigh in 1803 and was a founder of the N.C. Medical Society, purchased several hundred acres in northern Wake County in an area known as the “Forest of Wake.” He called his plantation Wake Forest.
When Jones decided to move west, the North Carolina Baptist Convention purchased his property to establish a school, the Wake Forest Manual Labor Institute, in 1832. When manual labor was dropped from the requirements for enrollment in 1837, the school was renamed Wake Forest College. The house was moved twice on campus during the school’s early days.
The two-story wood-frame house served as the home for the college’s first president and later as a dormitory. After Wake Forest College moved to Winston-Salem in the 1950s, the home was nearly demolished until local residents persuaded the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary to move the house to land the college still owned on North Main Street. The Wake Forest College Birthplace Society opened a museum in the house in 1976.
The house is part of the Wake Forest National Register Historic District.
Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling
Comments