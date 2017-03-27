Wake County

March 27, 2017 10:32 AM

Fire damages classroom at Wake County’s Hodge Road Elementary School

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

KNIGHTDALE

A weekend fire did minor damage at Hodge Road Elementary School, but it is expected to be repaired by the time students return from a three-week break, Wake County school officials said Monday.

The fire was reported at 11:44 a.m. Sunday, the Knightdale Fire Department said.

Principal Felix Keyes said it appeared to have started in a kitchen area of a classroom and damaged that room.

The year-round school’s single track began a break after class on Friday and returns April 20, according to the school’s online calendar.

“Damage is small and will be fixed by the time the children go back to school,” schools spokeswoman Lisa Luten said.

The school is at 2128 Mingo Bluff Blvd.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

