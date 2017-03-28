Silver Alert posted for 18-year-old Raleigh woman

A Silver Alert was issued early Tuesday for 18-year-old Kayla Nicole Wilmot of Raleigh, whom police are trying to locate.
Wilmot, who suffers from dementia or another cognitive impairment, was last seen around Saybrooke and River Edge drives, the alert said.
She was described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing 95 pounds, with black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.
The state Center for Missing Persons said she was wearing jeans and a blue jacket over a yellow-and-white striped shirt when she was last seen. Anyone who can help police was asked to contact them at 919-829-1911 and ask for Officer G.E. Jordan.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
