Car-pole crash knocks out power overnight in Raleigh neighborhood

Several hundred Duke Energy Progress electric customers lost power early Wednesday after a car struck a utility pole in the 2700 block of St. Mary’s Street, north of Glenwood Avenue, the company and police said.
Police said no one was hurt in the crash, which happened a little after 2 a.m.
Duke reported that 323 customers were without power at the height of the outage.
Service had been restored to all but 141 of them by 7:30 a.m., and the company estimated everyone would have service back by 9 a.m.
