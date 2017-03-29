Wake County

March 29, 2017 7:36 AM

Car-pole crash knocks out power overnight in Raleigh neighborhood

By Ron Gallagher

RALEIGH

Several hundred Duke Energy Progress electric customers lost power early Wednesday after a car struck a utility pole in the 2700 block of St. Mary’s Street, north of Glenwood Avenue, the company and police said.

Police said no one was hurt in the crash, which happened a little after 2 a.m.

Duke reported that 323 customers were without power at the height of the outage.

Service had been restored to all but 141 of them by 7:30 a.m., and the company estimated everyone would have service back by 9 a.m.

