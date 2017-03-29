Billboard wars continue: Gender equality billboard up in Raleigh

The billboard wars continue now that a new one promoting gender equality has been raised in Raleigh.
It started with a billboard between Winston-Salem and Greensboro that sparked controversy and money raising efforts for billboards to counter it.
“Real men provide. Real women appreciate it.” the original billboard on Interstate 40 Business West read. Critics called it sexist, misogynistic and anti-gender equality.
A new billboard replaced it that read: “Much Ado About Nothing. A social experiment that brought forth those so immersed in their own insecurity that in the mirror they could only see an angry victim of their incorrect interpretation of a silly billboard – Bless their hearts.”
And now a GoFundMe campaign set up earlier this month to put up counter billboards in the Triangle has paid off with the first one that reads: “Gender equality benefits everyone.”
The new billboard is on Interstate 440 at Exit 299. Another one is planned to go up today on New Bern Avenue near Wake Medical Center, according to ABC 11 and WNCN.
The GoFundMe had raised more than $7,000 toward its $10,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.
For more information on the counter campaign, go to www.gofundme.com/help-send-message.
