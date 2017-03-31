Fire destroys apartment building in Raleigh, displaces 41 people

1:04 Rolesville police officer on leave after slamming female student to floor Pause

10:34 First-person video of massive downtown fire

1:52 Major fire in downtown Raleigh

2:17 Raleigh Fire Chief: 'This was a very good outcome'

2:09 Dramatic video from massive downtown Raleigh fire

0:53 Aerial view of massive fire in downtown Raleigh

0:47 After Raleigh apartment fire, safety of wood construction questioned

0:51 Berger calls HB2 replacement a compromise that's good for the state

10:47 NCAA to consider NC's HB2 replacement