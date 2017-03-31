Fire destroys apartment building in Raleigh, displaces 41 people

A two-alarm fire destroyed half the units in an apartment building Thursday night at a complex off Calumet Drive near WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh.
Tall flames and heavy smoke could be seen billowing out of a three-story building, in the 300 block of Roselle Court, television station ABC11 reported. Fire investigators told ABC11 that the fire started on the second floor of the building in the Pines of Ashton apartment complex and spread to the third floor.
The apartment building has 12 units, and six were destroyed, ABC11 said. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
The fire was reported at about 7:15 p.m. and was brought under control by 9 p.m., television station WNCN reported.
Officials told WNCN that 41 people had been displaced by the fire and the Red Cross is providing assistance to 29 of them.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments