Apartment resident charged with burning down the building, displacing 41 people, police say

A fire that displaced 41 people Thursday night was intentionally started by one of its own residents, a Raleigh Police Department arrest warrant said.
A two-alarm fire destroyed half the units in an apartment building and displaced all the residents that live in the Pines of Ashton apartment complex off Calumet Drive near WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, multiple media outlets reported. The fire was reported at 7:22 p.m., said police department spokeswoman Laura Hourigan.
Anthony Antoine Ridley, 34, was charged with felony first-degree arson, according to arrest warrants. When Ridley apparently set the fire, a man, woman and two children were in the apartment.
Ridley’s address was listed as 313 Roselle Court, Apartment H, the same address as the fire.
Ridley was arrested 8 minutes after the fire was reported, according to City-County Bureau of Investigation records. The case is being handled as a domestic violence case and no bond has been set, court records said.
Tall flames and heavy smoke could be seen billowing out of a three-story building, in the 300 block of Roselle Court, television station ABC11 reported. Fire investigators told ABC11 that the fire started on the second floor of the building and spread to the third floor.
The apartment building has 12 units, and six were destroyed, ABC11 said. It took firefighters until about 9 p.m. to get the fire under control, television station WNCN reported.
