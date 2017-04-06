Raleigh’s South Saunders Street closed, may stay that way for commute

A gas leak has closed South Saunders Street in both directions near downtown Raleigh.
South Saunders, or U.S. 70, was closed south of downtown Raleigh near Interstate 40, after the leak was reported at about 1:56 p.m. Thursday, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Crews are at the scene working on the leak, though an exact cause has not been announced.
The DOT expects impact to traffic will be high and that the road could remain closed until 6 p.m., after the start of the afternoon commute.
