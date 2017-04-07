Wake County sheriff seeks public’s help to find teen girl missing for week

A 16-year-old girl has not been seen since March 29, and the Wake County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding her.
Hayley Marie Dorsey was last seen in the southern part of the county, the sheriff’s office said in a statement issued Thursday.
Dorsey was described as being white, 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair, the statement said.
Officials did not disclose where Dorsey lives or who last had contact with her.
They asked anyone who has information about Dorsey’s whereabouts to call the sheriff’s office at 919-856-6911.
