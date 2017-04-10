Family of lifeguard electrocuted, drowned to file suit against two electrical contractors

Rachel Rosoff, a 17-year-old senior at Enloe High School, was shocked and drowned Sept. 3 while working as a lifeguard at the pool. The water was electrified when a pump motor stopped working properly and a corroded wire prevented the flow of electricity that would have tripped the circuit breaker, according to investigators.
Rosoff’s family is represented by attorneys from the Edwards Kirby law firm and Adam Neijna in Raleigh.
In the suit filed Monday, attorneys for the Rosoff family allege that two companies Williams Electric Motor Repair and Future Connections Electrical did improper work at the pool and their negligence led to the water becoming electrified.
The suit alleges that in 2011, Williams Electrical performed did not get a permit when they relocated an electrical feed at the pool above ground, according to a report.
The pool was built in 1979, according to the inspections department report, and it complied at the time with the 1978 National Electrical Code.
New pools must pass an initial county inspection, but Wake doesn’t inspect them again unless a new permit is issued, such as for major renovations.
The company did the work without obtaining a permit or getting their work inspected, something required by law, the suit said.
The suit also alleges that Future Connections installed the incorrect sized capacitor in 2015, which eventually caused the motor to overheat and fail. The failure caused Rosoffs electrocution, the suit said.
Future Connections staff also apparently found other safety issues at the pool but said nothing, the suit said.
Last week, the state Department of Labor said the company that manages a pool where a teenage lifeguard was electrocuted last summer likely did not know about a faulty underground wire that caused her death
The state found “potential violations” of safety standards at the Heritage Point subdivision pool in northern Wake County, according to the department. But it will not issue fines to Aquatic Management Group, although the state is recommending some safety changes.
