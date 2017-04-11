Gunshots at Carter-Finley no cause for panic – police are training there

Law enforcement training that is being conducted at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh all day Tuesday mans people could hear shots being fired.
The daylong exercise is scheduled through the North Carolina State University police and involves that department, Wake County sheriff’s deputies and State Highway Patrol troopers, officials said.
Signs are posted to tell the public what is going on, and people in the area were notified in advance about the training, one official said.
A similar session was held last year, the sheriff’s office said.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
