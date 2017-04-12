Wake school bus in crash on way to North Forest Pines Elementary; students hurt

A crash between a Wake County school bus carrying North Forest Pines Elementary School children and a car Wednesday morning just outside Raleigh sent children and at least one adult to hospitals, but the extent of injuries was not known.
The wreck brought multiple EMS units to Ponderosa Service Road off Capital Boulevard shortly after 7 a.m., officials said.
The bus was going to North Forest Pines Elementary on Forest Pines Road, said Lisa Luten, the Wake County Public School System spokeswoman. Thirty-eight children were on the bus, Luten said.
Students were taken to WakeMed Pediatrics and WakeMed North hospitals.
Luten said the bus driver was taken to a hospital, too.
The crash happened about 7 a.m.
Luten said an initial report indicated the car had run a stop sign, but that had not been confirmed by law enforcement.
The State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office had several deputies on the scene as well.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments