Search for troubled youth closes Interstate 40 West in Cary on Sunday

A teenage driver who was the subject of an alert to police was taken to a hospital for evaluation after a car he had been driving was found empty on an Interstate 40 exit ramp and the State Highway Patrol shut down westbound Interstate 40 at Harrison Avenue for almost an hour.
Law enforcement officers in another North Carolina jurisdiction, which officials did not identify, had asked Cary police to be on the lookout Sunday afternoon for the car that the boy was believed to be driving, a town spokeswoman said Monday.
Police characterized the request as a welfare check and said no criminal activity was involved. Officials declined to give details of why the boy was thought to be at risk, however.
Police found the car on the ramp from westbound I-40 to Harrison Avenue shortly before 4 p.m., and they asked troopers to shut off the nearby highway lanes as a safety precaution.
Officers did not find the boy in the car or the area close to it, and traffic was allowed to flow again after about 45 minutes, the spokeswoman said.
Cary police kept the ramp closed for about four hours while they were looking for the boy.
Wake County sheriff’s deputies used equipment they have to try to track the boy by a signal from his cell phone, the spokeswoman said.
After several hours, police found the boy unharmed physically, but they had him taken to the hospital for an evaluation, she said.
The car was towed for safe-keeping, the spokeswoman said. The boy was not cited for any offenses, she added.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments