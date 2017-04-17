Wake County

Wake board OKs former judge to run troubled register of deeds office

By Paul A. Specht

Wake County has a new register of deeds.

The Wake County Board of Commissioners on Monday voted to appoint former district judge Charles Gilliam to the post, replacing Laura Riddick.

Riddick, a Republican elected to six consecutive terms, retired earlier this month, citing health concerns.

Wake officials announced the news at the same time they revealed a probe into missing money from the register of deeds office.

State law says the local governments should consult the political party of an elected official who retires unexpectedly. The Wake County Republican Party nominated Gilliam last week, and commissioners approved him swiftly on Monday.

