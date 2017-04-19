Overnight car crash causes power outage in East Raleigh

An early morning wreck on Wednesday caused a power outage that Duke Energy said could extend into early afternoon for some customers in East Raleigh.
According to Duke Energy's outage map at 7 a.m., the incident was affecting 378 customers. That was down from 983 customers initially.
The utility company posted 1 p.m. as the latest it thought it would take to get everyone reconnected.
Enloe High School was in the blacked out area, and restoring power there was a priority for crews, police said.
A car struck a utility pole at about 3 a.m. on North King Charles Road at Surrey Road and snapped it, bringing down lines, police reported.
Police said there were no injuries in the wreck, but Christopher Cordero Estes, 22, of Wake Forest was arrested on a charge of driving while impaired and held at the Wake County Detention Center on $1,000 bail.
