How to drink with George Washington in a NC government building

George Washington is in Raleigh and wants to meet for drinks in the State Capitol.
From 7-9 p.m. on April 27, people can visit with the nation’s first president in honor of the North Carolina Capitol’s newest exhibit, “George Washington is Here! Images of the Founding Father in the North Carolina State Capitol.”
Beer, wine and hor d'oeuvres will be served in the Capitol rotunda, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Beer will be provided by Raleigh Brewing Company. Chamber Music Raleigh will provide music “for a true Throwback Thursday.”
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at NCStateCapitol.org. The tickets include admission, food and drink.
Attendees are encouraged to take selfies with the George Washington re-enactor who will be present, or chat with him about Washington’s life. A special curator’s tour of the exhibit also will be held.
For more information on the Capitol or the exhibit, call 919-733-4994. The Capitol is bounded by Edenton, Salisbury, Morgan and Wilmington streets, at 1 East Edenton St.
