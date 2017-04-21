Raleigh plans to close part of Glenwood Avenue this weekend

Get your detours ready.
Raleigh plans to close a portion of Glenwood Avenue – from White Oak Road to St. Mary’s Street – from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday while crews replace water and sewer lines.
That stretch of road is just north of Five Points and serves as a heavily traveled corridor betweeen North Raleigh and downtown.
Only residents and business owners will be allowed through.
The project, part of regularly scheduled maintenance, will require round-the-clock construction so the city can keep the closure as short as possible.
If bad weather prevents construction this weekend, the city will reschedule the project for the weekend of May 5.
