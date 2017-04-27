NC city ranked in top 10 best cities for making a fresh start

North Carolina’s capital city is a great place to make a fresh start, according to DK Eyewitness Travel.
The New York-based travel website and travel guide book publisher ranked Raleigh among the top 20 best U.S. cities “for making a fresh start.”
Raleigh came in at No. 3 of 20, behind Fort Worth, Texas, and Anchorage, Alaska. Raleigh was touted for its “new opportunities.”
“Fueled by its proximity to the Research Triangle Park, where more than 200 companies (including major players IBM, GlaxoSmithKline, and Cisco) have offices, Raleigh offers one of the most vibrant job markets in the nation.
“No wonder then that it’s one of America’s fastest growing cities, with a huge college base that ensures the workforce remains young and energetic – and with great restaurants, lively nightlife, and an innovative live music scene, it’s a fun place to start out, or start again.”
The list was ranked by the travel website’s “in-house travel experts” and range from college towns to suburbs.
To see other cities on the list, go to www.traveldk.com/article/20-best-us-cities-for-making-fresh-start.
Abbie Bennett
