April 27, 2017 2:45 PM

What will Raleigh’s BikeShare program look like? Come find out

By Abbie Bennett

RALEIGH

Raleigh has narrowed the field to three companies it will choose from for its BikeShare program, and the city is inviting people to come check out the options.

BikeShare demonstrations will be held at 4 p.m. May 3, 3 p.m. May 5 and 4 p.m. May 10 at Exchange Plaza across Wilmington Street from the GoRaleigh Station, according to the city’s transportation office.

BikeShare is a public service that provides bikes for short trips. Other cities, including Charlotte, Washington, Nashville and Chattanooga, Tenn., already have BikeShare programs.

Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett

