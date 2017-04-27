What will Raleigh’s BikeShare program look like? Come find out

Raleigh has narrowed the field to three companies it will choose from for its BikeShare program, and the city is inviting people to come check out the options.
We have now shortlisted three companies to provide bikeshare in Raleigh. Want to see the candidates? pic.twitter.com/RYmIZTo8X6— RaleighMoves (@RaleighMoves) April 27, 2017
BikeShare demonstrations will be held at 4 p.m. May 3, 3 p.m. May 5 and 4 p.m. May 10 at Exchange Plaza across Wilmington Street from the GoRaleigh Station, according to the city’s transportation office.
BikeShare is a public service that provides bikes for short trips. Other cities, including Charlotte, Washington, Nashville and Chattanooga, Tenn., already have BikeShare programs.
