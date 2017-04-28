Raleigh: Heavy rain caused 23 sewage spills

This week’s heavy rain caused 23 sewage spills in the city, the Public Utilities Department announced Friday.
Six to nine inches of rain fell in the Triangle from Sunday through Tuesday, inundating many parts of Raleigh’s sewer system. The city estimates that 824,570 gallons of untreated waste spilled into creeks and the Neuse River at spots across the city.
No fish were reported killed as a result of the spills, the city said.
“The clean-up procedures are ongoing at some sites and include lime application to the affected soil, reseeding of area vegetation and removal of contaminated soil,” the city said.
Raleigh reported sewage spills at the following locations:
▪ 3038 Lewis Farm Road, 360 gallons
▪ 217 Merrell Drive, 450 gallons
▪ 1408 E. Davie St., 590 gallons
▪ 1205 Cove Bridge Road, 675 gallons
▪ 5503 Shadowbrook Drive, 900 gallons
▪ 5719 Forest Lawn Court, 1,800 gallons
▪ 5200 Cedarwood Drive, 2,140 gallons
▪ 217 Merrell Drive, 4,500 gallons
▪ 3252 Anderson Drive, 6,300 gallons
▪ 430 Mattox St., 10,800 gallons
▪ 3265 Anderson Drive, 11,400 gallons
▪ 525 Rayburn Ave., 11,505 gallons
▪ 3204 Timberlake Road, 11,750 gallons
▪ 3900 Barrett Drive, 12,600 gallons
▪ Walnut Creek North Bank, 21,750
▪ 4320 Oak Park Road, 36,000 gallons
▪ 801 Harvey St., 58,500 gallons
▪ Dead end of Oakland Drive and Cheswick Drive, 113,400 gallons
▪ 2775 Milburnie Road, 144,000 gallons
▪ 2515 Lewiswood Lane, 157,650 gallons
▪ 2220 Grantland Drive, 217,500 gallons
The city is still trying to determine how much sewage spilled at two locations: 1140 West Millbrook and 3607 Alleghany Drive.
Sarah Nagem: 919-829-4635, @sarah_nagem
Comments