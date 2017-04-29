Two arrested in Apex BB gun shootings

Apex police charged two people Friday for shooting students on the Apex High School cross country team with a BB gun.
Apex Police Captain Blair Myhand said officers stopped a car with three people Friday and found two BB guns. He said Christian Charles Tucker, 20, of Apex and Brandon Andrade, 16, of Cary, admitted to being involved in the shootings.
Police sent out a request for assistance to the media Friday describing two incidents, first on April 4 and again on Wednesday when students were shot with a BB gun. The victims, all members of the cross country team, were out for their after-school run when, police say, they were shot by a BB gun from a nearby car.
In the request for assistance, Myhand said, “Witnesses reported seeing vehicle occupants point ‘something’ from the vehicle and hearing a series ‘pops’ in rapid succession.”
Police recovered two BB guns from the car, Myhand said in an interview Saturday. He said police caught up with the suspects and stopped their car on Lynn Road, just off N.C. 55 in Apex.
Police charged Tucker with misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury, simple assault and for discharging a weapon in city limits.
Andrade faces two counts of discharging a weapon, one for each incident, and a misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury.
