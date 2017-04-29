Wake County

April 29, 2017 11:20 AM

Language barrier slows investigation into boy’s shooting

By Chris Cioffi

ccioffi@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

A language barrier is slowing the Wake County Sheriff’s Office investigation into how a young boy was shot Friday, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fishing Court, according to sheriff’s spokesman John Jones. The boy, whose age has not been released, was taken to WakeMed Raleigh Hospital with unknown injuries.

The investigation is slow-going because some of the people involved don’t speak English, and a translator was needed, Jones said. The people involved primarily speak Spanish, he said.

Initial reports said the boy was driven from the scene of the shooting to Holly Springs, where Jones said an officer was flagged down.

Jones said the weapon that fired at the boy could have been a pellet or BB gun and not a firearm, but it’s still under investigation.

Television station ABC11 reports that the boy was playing with another child when it went off, but Jones said that cannot be verified at this time.

Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Health club and NCSU work together to curtail pollution and flooding

Health club and NCSU work together to curtail pollution and flooding 1:20

Health club and NCSU work together to curtail pollution and flooding
March for Science in Raleigh protests Trump policies 2:18

March for Science in Raleigh protests Trump policies
Caraleigh Commons comes to Maywood Avenue 1:46

Caraleigh Commons comes to Maywood Avenue

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos