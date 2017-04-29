Language barrier slows investigation into boy’s shooting

A language barrier is slowing the Wake County Sheriff’s Office investigation into how a young boy was shot Friday, officials said.
The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fishing Court, according to sheriff’s spokesman John Jones. The boy, whose age has not been released, was taken to WakeMed Raleigh Hospital with unknown injuries.
The investigation is slow-going because some of the people involved don’t speak English, and a translator was needed, Jones said. The people involved primarily speak Spanish, he said.
Initial reports said the boy was driven from the scene of the shooting to Holly Springs, where Jones said an officer was flagged down.
Jones said the weapon that fired at the boy could have been a pellet or BB gun and not a firearm, but it’s still under investigation.
Television station ABC11 reports that the boy was playing with another child when it went off, but Jones said that cannot be verified at this time.
