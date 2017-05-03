facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:08 Mother: 'My daughter was in the woods found 500 feet from that accident 3 days later' Pause 2:03 'It's been very emotional' says David Harris of Smithfield's Chicken 'n Bar-B-Q about recent allegations 5:01 Surveillance video from Smithfield’s Chicken ’n Bar-B-Q police incident 0:58 She lost 2 children in 6 weeks. Now mother hopes for ‘kindness and love’ 1:57 Wake County Schools replacing textbooks with free online materials 18:15 Canes talk off-season goals including goaltending, draft picks and trades 1:00 Keeping farms and farmers in the Triangle 8:09 UNC's Roy Williams speaks to the Legislature after Tar Heels honored 0:39 Sen. Gunn throws shade at NC State fans 3:16 Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Kristina Harms, mother of Lauren Jenkins,17, thinks the State Highway Patrol should have spent more time looking for her daughter the night of her wreck. She wants to push for a new state law that would require law enforcement agencies to continue to search for minors in hit-and-run accidents until they are found. Jenkins, 17, died after a car crash in North Raleigh. She left the scene of the accident, and her body was found in the woods nearby two days later. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com