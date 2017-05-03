Will Raleigh’s Dix Park host world’s largest picnic?

There’s an old saying that food is the way to a man’s heart.
City planners think it may also be the best way to get into the minds of Dix Park visionaries.
Raleigh leaders and members of the Dix Park Conservancy, a nonprofit city partner, say they might try to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest picnic. The current record of 22,322 people was set in Portugal in 2009.
In Raleigh’s it’s part of a broader effort to extract ideas from local residents about the future of the 308-acre property, which the city hopes to transform into a “destination park” over the next few years. It’s unclear when the picnic will be held.
“We really see events as a way to engage a much larger audience than would come to city or community meetings,” said Kate Pearce, senior city planner.
Raleigh bought the Dix property, home of a former psychiatric hospital off of Western Boulevard near downtown, from the state for $52 million a few years ago. City leaders say community input will greatly inform and influence the park’s design, which the city and conservancy hope to hammer out in the next two years.
And they love the idea of the world’s biggest picnic.
“We don’t want to do sitting around round tables with sticky notes again,” Mayor Nancy McFarlane said at a recent meeting.
“Any entertaining and clever idea that gets our citizens out to talk about the incredible park we’ll have is a benefit for the city and the citizens,” Mayor Pro Tem Kay Crowder said. “Not to mention it will be fun.”
The city and the conservancy recently selected Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, a New York-based architecture firm, as the consultant in designing a master plan for Dix Park. The conservancy set aside $1.8 million to pay a consultant, and MVVA’s proposal calls for gathering feedback from the public at six “large scale community events.”
It also calls for MVVA to host workshops, develop park concepts and create a 3D model of the park. The details of the events won’t be hashed out until after the contract is signed, likely in the next month or so.
The contract is written so that ideas for the park design and events are “a little organic,” said Alec Spangler, a project manager for MVVA.
But Pearce and other city leaders say outreach efforts will include large events at the park, community meetings and presentations at Citizen Advisory Council meetings, churches, Rotary clubs and even gatherings in towns like Apex and Cary.
“We want to make sure we’re hearing the regional voice,” Pearce said. “We can’t expect everyone to come to us.”
The city and conservancy are already hosting free events at Dix Park to get people thinking and talking about it. They plan to show a “Star Wars” film for “May the Fourth be with you!” at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the park.
City and conservancy volunteers also plan to set up information stations at events and festivals this summer and fall, Pearce said.
She thinks Raleigh has a shot at winning the title of world’s largest picnic, which would need to draw about 23,000 people.
“It’s definitely possible,” Pearce said. “We got more than that at Destination Dix last year.”
As for generating ideas?
“There are a lot of people who don’t know about Dix park, or who don’t know about it in its current iteration,” Pearce said. “We want people to think outside of the box for this – to really be inspired and imaginative.”
