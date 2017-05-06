Raleigh police charge one in downtown murder

A 66-year-old man died from serious injuries Friday night after what police are calling a “disturbance” on Capital Boulevard in downtown Raleigh.
Police charged 55-year-old Ivan Gordon with murder in connection to the incident, according to Wake County arrest records.
Police say they responded to a call at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of Capital Boulevard, an industrial area just south of Peace Street. Officers found the injured man, whose name has not been released, and transported him to WakeMed where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
County records for the murder charge list Gordon’s home address as the South Wilmington Street Center, a homeless shelter south of downtown.
“The findings of the initial investigation indicate the crime was not a random act,” police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said in a press release.
Police have not released the name of the victim as of Saturday morning.
