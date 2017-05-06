Rabies found in Raleigh raccoon

A raccoon found in North Raleigh tested positive for rabies, police say.
Animal control officers confirmed Friday that the raccoon, which died after “a confrontation with a dog” Wednesday, had the viral disease.
The police press release says the raccoon was on Grayson Ridge Court, off Ray Road in North Raleigh near Lake Lynn. Police say a lab confirmed the rabies case.
The dog’s rabies vaccination was current, according to police.
Rabies can be spread by being bitten or scratched by an infected animal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC says most reported rabies cases are in wild animals like raccoons, skunks, bats and foxes.
This is the second report of a rabid raccoon in North Raleigh since March, when another dog killed a rabid raccoon off Duraleigh Road near Umstead State Park, according to police.
Police ask anyone who sees an animal with unusual behavior to call 919-831-6311 immediately.
Duncan: 919-829-4880, @duncanreporting
Tips to minimize rabies risks from Wake County health officials:
- Residents should not approach animals that they do not know.
- Residents should ensure their pets have a current rabies vaccination. If a pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended. Outdoor pets should be kept inside until they receive booster vaccines.
- Do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs.
- Do not leave trash or food outside, unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid.
- If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight.
- If a pet comes in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact a veterinarian immediately.
Comments