Cary to open free sprayground at Jack Smith Park

It’s time to splash.
Cary’s first sprayground for kids at Jack Smith Park will open for the season on Monday.
Children 12 and younger can use the splash pad’s seven water features from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until Sept. 15. The sprayground is in Jack Smith Park at 9725 Penny Road – named for Cary’s longest-serving current member of the Town Council, who was first elected in 1989.
There’s no charge for the sprayground.
The sprayground opened for a short time last year, so this will be its first full season, said LeeAnn Plumer, administrative services division manager for the town’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources department.
“It’s a very popular spot for young and old,” Plumer said.
When children arrive at the sprayground, they will find a series of seven water features; four spray sequences each, with a predetermined three-feature pattern. There is a manual start by visitors with a “Press and Play” button. Each sequence runs for four minutes. After completion, it will start a new sequence when a visitor pushes the “Play” button again.
Parking for the sprayground is in the back parking lot of Jack Smith Park. Dogs are not permitted in the sprayground, but leashed dogs are permitted in the park. There is no lifeguard on duty. Swimsuits or appropriate attire must be worn at all times, and swim diapers must be worn by children not potty trained.
Jack Smith Park, one of 31 park areas open in Cary, is a 50-acre tract that was formerly the Bartley family farm. Other features at the park include a playground for ages 2-12; a dog park; a climbing boulder; a picnic shelter and tables; greenway trails; restrooms; and public art done by artist Vollis Simpson of Lucama, and William Moore from Pittsboro.
