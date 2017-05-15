Outages hit 2,600 Duke customers in Cary, Morrisville, 250 in Orange

A power outage about 6:45 a.m. hit an estimated 2,600 Duke Energy Progress customers in Morrisville and Cary east of Davis Drive, the company reported.
The company’s website did not give a cause of the outage.
It said crews were expected to have power back to all customers by 8:45 a.m.
By 7 a.m., the number of customers without power had been reduced to 2,582.
The affected area was east of Davis Drive and stretched east of Crabtree Crossing Parkway, the website showed.
It was north of High House Road and south of Morrisville Carpenter Road.
Duke also reported about 250 customers lost power about 6:30 a.m. in Orange County east of Old N.C. 86 and north of Homestead Road.
In Raleigh, an outage in the area of Kilgore Avenue and Gardner Street affected about 66 customers, the company showed.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
