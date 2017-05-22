Habitat for Humanity asks Cary to delay vote on controversial project

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:35 Wake County EMS leaders (and a panda bear) show the proper way to do CPR to 'Stayin' Alive' Pause 1:43 Cary neighbors speak out against rezoning for Habitat housing 1:14 Gerrymandering is addressed by crowd on Bicentennial Mall in Raleigh as Legislature meets across the street. 1:11 The moment Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg got his acceptance letter to Harvard 2:42 UNC's Roy Williams on players' decisions to stay or leave for the NBA 2:04 Rep. Moore voices support for charter schools and vouchers 1:52 North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting 2:00 NC legislature hears feedback on congressional maps 2:23 Avent on Wolfpack: "They believe in one another' 0:14 First Lady Melania Trump appears to swat POTUS' hand when he reaches for her Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Residents around the Trimble Avenue area in Cary ask the town's Planning and Rezoning Board to deny a rezoning request for a 2.6 acre lot saying the planned affordable housing does not fit in with the neighborhood's density or appearance. Town of Cary

Residents around the Trimble Avenue area in Cary ask the town's Planning and Rezoning Board to deny a rezoning request for a 2.6 acre lot saying the planned affordable housing does not fit in with the neighborhood's density or appearance. Town of Cary