Residents around the Trimble Avenue area in Cary ask the town's Planning and Rezoning Board to deny a rezoning request for a 2.6 acre lot saying the planned affordable housing does not fit in with the neighborhood's density or appearance. Town of Cary
May 22, 2017 5:08 PM

Habitat for Humanity asks Cary to delay vote on controversial project

By Henry Gargan

The Cary Town Council will not vote Thursday on a controversial development proposed by Habitat for Humanity of Wake County as expected.

Habitat asked Cary to delay a vote on its request to build nine homes on about 2.6 acres along Trimble Avenue, near the entrance to the Scottish Hills neighborhood.

The rezoning has been the object of sustained resistance from neighbors in Scottish Hills, who have made yard signs and packed Cary’s council chambers to oppose the project. They have said they worry about the homes’ potential effects on flooding, traffic and the neighborhood’s aesthetics.

A member of Cary’s planning staff and Kevin Campbell, Habitat for Humanity of Wake County’s executive director, both said earlier this month they expected the council to render a final decision Thursday.

But Monday afternoon, Habitat spokeswoman Nancy Bromhal said the nonprofit asked Cary to delay the vote. The organization has retained the services of land-use attorney Jason Barron, Bromhal said, and the delay was requested to give Barron time to catch up on the case.

Barron, a partner with Morningstar Law Group, is a ubiquitous presence at zoning and development hearings in western Wake County.

