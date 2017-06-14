One person to hospital after fire at Raleigh apartment building

One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution after a fire Wednesday morning at a North New Hope Road apartment building, officials said.
Firefighters were sent to the Groves Apartments at 5070 N. New Hope Road about 9:20 after emergency operators received several calls saying there was a fire.
The first units to arrive reported light smoke coming from one of the two-story buildings.
An ambulance took one adult to a hospital as a precaution, Jeff Hammerstein, deputy chief of Wake County Emergency Medical Services, said.
Medics checked another adult and two children at the fire scene and determined they did not need to go to the hospital, Hammerstein said.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments