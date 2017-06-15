A section of the Raleigh-Wake County GIS map shows the six-unit townhouse building where a fire broke out Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Wake County

June 15, 2017 11:39 AM

Fire hits townhouse building in Raleigh, prompting two alarms

By Ron Gallagher

RALEIGH

Firefighters battled a blaze late Thursday morning in a block of two-story townhouses on Parkville Drive, south of East Millbrook Road.

Fire units arriving on the scene immediately reported heavy fire was visible and called for a second alarm.

There were no reports from the scene of anyone being trapped in the building.

The initial call was to 4830 Parkville Drive, at one end of a six-unit building.

Police closed off streets around the area, allowing only fire and EMS vehicles close to the fire.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

