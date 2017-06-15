Fire hits townhouse building in Raleigh, prompting two alarms

Firefighters battled a blaze late Thursday morning in a block of two-story townhouses on Parkville Drive, south of East Millbrook Road.
Fire units arriving on the scene immediately reported heavy fire was visible and called for a second alarm.
There were no reports from the scene of anyone being trapped in the building.
The initial call was to 4830 Parkville Drive, at one end of a six-unit building.
Police closed off streets around the area, allowing only fire and EMS vehicles close to the fire.
