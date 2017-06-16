Miss Zebulon pageant is making a comeback

A new nonprofit wants to provide a pipeline for teens and young women who live in eastern Wake County to compete for the Miss North Carolina crown.
The Miss Zebulon Organization will revive the pageant program the town hasn’t participated in since the mid-1960s, Tracey Alford said.
Pageants set for this fall in Zebulon will serve as official preliminary competitions to the Miss North Carolina Scholarship Pageant and the Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen. They will be open to participants ages 13 to 24 in Wake, Johnston, Nash and Franklin counties.
Currently, the closest feeder pageants are in Garner, Clayton and Johnston County.
A committee of 10 oversees the nonprofit, which is moving toward creating a company.
“Our two representatives will wear the crown and title of Miss Zebulon and will be our voice on stages all across the state,” Alford said.
Alford said the pageant experience is intended to encourage and reward scholastic achievement, communication skills, talent and community service.
“These programs provide a unique opportunity for young ladies to further their personal and professional goals, as well as instill a spirit of community service through a variety of unique, community-based programs,” she said.
Miss Zebulon and Miss Zebulon’s Outstanding Teen 2018 will be crowned at Zebulon Middle School at a date yet to be announced.
A meeting for the organization will be from 2 to 4 p.m. June 25 at the Zebulon Rotary/Woman’s Club, 405 W. Sycamore St.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
