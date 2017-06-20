Mattresses and sofas prompt town to close recycling center

Residents may have to drive a little farther to take items to a county recycling center after the town decided to close the drop-off center it has hosted at the public works department on Friendship Chapel Road.
Wake Forest officials say they’re removing the recycling bins on June 30 because of “chronic misuse.” Instead of cardboard, plastic and glass bottles, aluminum cans and other recyclables, too many people were leaving mattresses, sofas and, in at least one case, a refrigerator.
“We realize that this is going to cause an inconvenience for many people, but as things go, the few ruin it for the whole,” said Mike Barton, the director of public works and utilities. “We cannot continue cleaning up after individuals that won’t abide by a few simple rules.”
The town has hosted the drop-off site for more than 15 years so small businesses and residents without curbside collection would have a place to take their recyclables. They’ll now need to use one Wake County’s drop-off centers; the closest ones are at 9024 Deponie Drive in Raleigh and 3913 Lillie Liles Road and 2001 Durham Road, outside Wake Forest.
Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling
Comments