Billy Atkins of Wake Forest, center, and his nephew, Blake Long of Raleigh, use the Wake County Waste Disposal and Recycling center on Durham Road outside Wake Forest in this file photo from 2005. With the closing of the recycling drop-off center in Wake Forest, residents and small businesses will need to use county drop-centers like this one.
Wake County

June 20, 2017 2:51 PM

Mattresses and sofas prompt town to close recycling center

By Richard Stradling

WAKE FOREST

Residents may have to drive a little farther to take items to a county recycling center after the town decided to close the drop-off center it has hosted at the public works department on Friendship Chapel Road.

Wake Forest officials say they’re removing the recycling bins on June 30 because of “chronic misuse.” Instead of cardboard, plastic and glass bottles, aluminum cans and other recyclables, too many people were leaving mattresses, sofas and, in at least one case, a refrigerator.

“We realize that this is going to cause an inconvenience for many people, but as things go, the few ruin it for the whole,” said Mike Barton, the director of public works and utilities. “We cannot continue cleaning up after individuals that won’t abide by a few simple rules.”

The town has hosted the drop-off site for more than 15 years so small businesses and residents without curbside collection would have a place to take their recyclables. They’ll now need to use one Wake County’s drop-off centers; the closest ones are at 9024 Deponie Drive in Raleigh and 3913 Lillie Liles Road and 2001 Durham Road, outside Wake Forest.

Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling

