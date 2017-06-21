Cary is throwing a party to celebrate downtown changes

This town is throwing a party to celebrate its new downtown park.
Cary will host a street party from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the park and on South Academy Street. The free event will feature food trucks, live music, street performers and a dedication of the park at 6:30 p.m. At dusk, the town will light up the park’s signature fountain.
The $5.6 million, 1-acre park opened this spring as the first stage of a project that will turn the block bounded by Academy, East Park, Walnut and Walker streets into a downtown complex. Eventually, the area will have a library, parking deck and open green.
As part of the project, South Academy Street got a major facelift. Crews widened sidewalks, repaved the roadway and installed trees and benches. The work, which subjected downtown drivers and pedestrians to months of construction noise, dust and detours, took about four months longer than expected.
On Saturday, parking will be available in public lots at Cary Elementary School and around downtown. Pets aren’t welcome, except for service animals.
Go to townofcary.org/rainout for weather-related updates if things start looking stormy.
