Fuquay-Varina OKs $1.9 million for ‘transformational’ downtown project

The town has approved $1.9 million to kickstart a project downtown, where Fuquay-Varina leaders hope a developer will build storefronts and apartments.
Most of the money – $1.5 million – would go toward a new parking deck in the middle of the project at Academy and Main streets.
Another $400,000 would be used to build a new street, tentatively known as the Jones Avenue Extension, to divide the block bounded by Fuquay Avenue, Main Street, Academy Street and Jones Street. Consultants have said it’s important to create another retail corner along Main Street.
Fuquay-Varina wants a private developer to invest $48 million in a mixed-use project, which would be the first of its kind in downtown Fuquay-Varina. The area is becoming increasingly well-known for its restaurants and breweries but remains pockmarked by empty or underused lots.
A five-story building could feature about 288 apartments averaging 850 square feet and also 22,000 square feet of retail space, Jordan Jones, a project manager with Development Finance Initiative, said at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting. He said the project would be “transformational” for Fuquay-Varina’s downtown.
The town hired DFI, which is run by the UNC School of Government and offers consulting services, to help with the downtown project.
“These smaller apartments are typical to what we see in our more urban areas, like Durham, Charlotte and Greensboro,” Jones said. “A lot of these residents want to have that smaller size, and we hope they’ll spend most of their time walking downtown and supporting local businesses.”
Jones said Fuquay-Varina needs to spend public money to attract “the right kind of developer.”
Over the last six months, Fuquay-Varina has secured a purchase option on four of the block’s properties – including a former carpet store, a warehouse, and an empty lot – targeted for redevelopment.
Jones said the sale of those properties will yield about $840,000, which can be be put toward the $1.9 million total investment. The remainder of the money will come from $1 million budgeted for the project in the town’s capital improvement plan.
Not included in that figure is the cost of relocating the town’s Main Street police station, which is among the properties the town plans to sell.
“Before this contract is awarded, we do definitely need to have a solid plan of where the police department will be,” mayor pro tem Blake Massengill said Tuesday.
Town staff and consultants will begin the official search for developers next week, although Town Manager Adam Mitchell has said investors have already shown interest. The town hopes to make its choice in September.
Its goal is to find a developer that will make new buildings blend in with Fuquay-Varina’s historic downtown district.
“But we have to keep in mind that they’re the ones putting up the $48 million,” Mayor John Byrne said. “We want to be good listeners, because they’re investing, and they have to be able to sell it so the project can work.”
Project cost increases
Fuquay-Varina leaders on Tuesday also agreed to spend an extra $1.09 million for improvements around the intersection of Judd Parkway and U.S. 401, known in Fuquay-Varina as North Main Street.
The road-widening project was expected to cost about $2.8 million, with $1.7 million of that funded by grants.
But Mitchell told commissioners that utility relocation, rising land prices and unanticipated requirements surrounding rail crossings had bumped that figure up considerably.
“We didn’t expect the price to come in this high based on other projects of similar size and nature,” Mitchell said. “But I wouldn’t say it’s a total shock that the land costs came in higher.”
The additional money will come from a $500,000 appropriation from the state legislature and a fund for road projects created by the town’s decision last year to raise the property tax rate two years earlier than expected.
Mitchell prepared commissioners for the possibility that the project price could rise even more.
“If construction bids come in higher than we estimated, we’ll be back here having another conversation,” he said.
