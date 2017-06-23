3 generations of this Raleigh family have brought success, and diversity, to tennis

Lincoln Battle a 12-year-old eighth-grade student at Daniels Middle School in Raleigh, won the U.S. Tennis Association’s Southern Closed Junior Championship at Cary Tennis Park on June 15, 2017, ranking him the best in his age group in nine southern states. He learn to play from his father, who learn to play from his father, making him a third-generation tennis player. Courtesy of Mary Ann Artz, USTA-Florida