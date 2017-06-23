County’s tweet on ‘very gross’ topic offers relevant swimming pool advice

Wake County’s only tweet to its 50,000-plus Twitter followers Friday morning was on a rather gross topic, social admins admitted, but one they said is important from a public health standpoint.
“Diarrhea and swimming DON’T MIX. If you have diarrhea stay out of the water!” the post read.
A colorful, Minecraft-esque graphic of a swimming pool, included with the post, did little to sweeten the text. But county communications staff said preventing the micro-parasite that prompted the post is worth sharing some unpleasant imagery.
The parasite, cryptosporidium, causes gastrointestinal illness. It can spread, the CDC says, when people swallow pool water that has come into contact with the feces of someone who is sick. Crypto outbreaks nationwide have doubled since 2014, the CDC says.
“If people are sick with crypto, you are going to the doctor. It’s very, very gross,” said Wake spokeswoman Elizabeth Brandt Hermantzis.
Following the national trend, Wake County recorded 13 cases of crypto in 2015, and 62 last year.
While Wake does not own or operate swimming pools, it does inspect nonresidential pools, and the matter is of interest to its public health and environmental services divisions.
“We want to educate folks about healthy swimming tips and encourage them to follow them, so they can stay healthy and help keep others healthy as well,” Hermantzis said.
As the summer swim season approached in May, the county offered pointers to help prevent the spread of illness at pools:
▪ Stay out of the pool if you are sick. Follow your doctor’s recommendations for how long you should stay out of the water after symptoms stop. (In the cases where people have diarrhea caused by crypto, the CDC advises people to wait two weeks after the diarrhea stops before getting back in a pool.)
▪ Shower before you get in the water.
▪ Take kids to the bathroom every hour.
▪ Wash your hands with hot, soapy water for at least 20 seconds after using the bathroom.
▪ Change diapers in the bathroom, not poolside.
▪ Don’t use the bathroom in the water.
▪ Don’t swallow the water.
