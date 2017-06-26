Fire departments combine forces in Northern Wake

Video: The Bay Leaf Fire Department and the Stony Hill Fire Department in northern Wake County practice working together as they prepare for a merger of the two units the first week in July. The combined group will be known as the Northern Wake Fire Department.
Staff Sgt. Adel Manuel Abudayeh, who served 14 years in the Marines and was injured in Iraq in 2004 and Afghanistan in 2009, talks about using art to tell the story that he cannot express with words. Abudayeh's clay sculpture, 'Peace At Last,' is one of the pieces on display at the NC Museum of History as part of an exhibit of paintings and sculptures produced by Camp Lejeune Marines as a means of recovering from their physical and emotional scars. The exhibit, “Healing the Warrior’s Heart through Art,” is sponsored by the American Red Cross.

Video: Home milk delivery is making a comeback in the Triangle, as customers remember a fixture of earlier times. Oberweis Dairy delivers milk, ice cream, eggs and other items to customers in both the afternoon and the wee hours of the morning.

Video: The historic Sir Walter Hotel in downtown Raleigh is slated to be sold. The building now has 140 units for elderly, low income residents. Under the proposal, they will have to move out by 2020.

Video: The Raleigh Dream Center teams with the Food Bank to provide summer meals for children who use free and reduced lunches during the school year. The Dream Center made a stop on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at the Casa de Luna Apartments in Raleigh.

Tim Payne, a 2016 Invictus gold medalist and double leg amputee, leads the Brian's Mile of Hope Swim, a 1-mile swimming event benefitting Swim Across America to help fund cancer research, at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C., on Sunday, June 11, 2017.

Video: Hundreds gathered to watch as a time capsule placed 50 years ago where the old Cardinal Theatre was located at North Hills was opened Thursday. Some of the items inside were radio station tapes, books of city statistics, Barbie doll clothing and News & Observer articles.

Video: N.C. Secretary of Public Instruction Mark Johnson reads to kids at the Wake County Child Health Clinic to promote a new program where United Health Care donated $7500 to buy books for kids at the facility. Each child between the ages of 6 months and 5 years will be given a book after each visit to the doctor, in an effort to promote childhood literacy.

Video: A crew digging to lay lines along Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh hit a gas pipe and ruptured it Tuesday afternoon. Fire, police and utility crews were on the scene. No one was injured, but a section of Glenwood between Wade Ave. and Peace St. was closed to traffic in both directions. No estimate was given when the road would reopen.

