How do you improve education for low-income students?

Denise Watts sees a lot of herself in the poor students she works with in Charlotte.
Growing up in poverty, seeing fewer educational opportunities, being told there wasn’t an academic path to go to college – these are things Watts experienced, as a black woman growing up poor in rural Elkin, N.C.
“For poor kids, there’s a very narrow, narrow line of mistake growing up,” she said. “And I have to thank God every day that I stayed on the right side of that line.”
Despite people telling her she couldn’t, Watts was able to graduate college and earn a master’s degree. She now is the superintendent of Project LIFT, an initiative in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district that targets kids who are normally overlooked in public schools.
Watts addressed a crowd of about 150 at N.C. State University on Wednesday night for The News and Observer’s fourth Community Voices panel.
The discussion focused on affording opportunities to underprivileged children in North Carolina’s public schools – the subject of “Counted Out,” an N&O investigation that revealed that poor children with high test scores are less likely to be included in gifted programs than their more affluent peers.
Watts was joined by panelists Howard N. Lee, a former state senator and state Board of Education chairman, and Mary Coleman, a scientist at UNC’s FPG Child Development Institute.
For Lee, who in 1969 became the first black mayor of Chapel Hill, public schools have trouble identifying talent and challenging poor and minority students.
“Many of the schools are afraid to challenge many of these students because they don’t want them to fail,” he said. “I keep trying to impress upon folks that failure is the greatest teacher of all, and I think every child and every person has the right to fail.”
Lee said these students often need further support and advocacy that schools can’t provide.
“There have to be partnerships formed and created to give these kids exposure outside their limited environment,” he said. “They need to know there’s another world out there, and that they have a place in that world.”
Coleman said teachers must be better trained to view students based upon their strengths, not their weaknesses. When teachers focus on what kids can’t do, Coleman said they often end up in remedial classes that stifle their interests.
“The underrepresentation of children of color and children of poverty within gifted education is the flip side of their overrepresentation in ... classes for children with extreme behavior disorders and emotional disorders,” she said.
‘He could do better’
For Watts, the testing-focused mindset can also de-emphasize other areas where kids excel, such as art or music.
“There’s no test in North Carolina that would give them credit for that,” she said.
Audience members raised questions of low teacher pay, vocational training, school vouchers and racially segregated schools.
Some attendees, such as Mark Alston, simply wanted to share their stories. Alston felt as though his son had been counted out by teachers and administrators in the Wake County Public School System.
“I have a cousin who is 75 years old, who was a Durham superintendent of schools years and years ago, and when I would talk to him about it, he said, ‘Well, maybe he just can’t do more, maybe he’s just doing what he can do,’ ” Alston said. “And I didn’t think so... I thought he could do better.”
Alston said he was able to push his son to excel. He said his son, now a high school senior, has a 4.5 G.P.A.
Watts said the most important factor for students to excel is having that kind of support system.
“When they all walk in the door on the first day of kindergarten, they’re all really excited about learning,” she said. “Something happens between kindergarten and 12th grade that diminishes that excitement, but if we create the conditions – the right teachers, the right mindset, the right support systems – every kid can thrive.”
