Checking the flow of cash

Prior to January 2017, most cash in the Wake County Register of Deeds office flowed directly to Laura Riddick without the amounts being documented, according to an internal memo that describes the office’s cash-flow procedures.

An internal audit found that bank deposits during 2015 and 2016 were $600,000 below what should have been generated by the office’s transactions.

In January, officials tried to pin down the source of the discrepancies by counting the cash before delivering it to Riddick, who was on medical leave and not aware of the new procedures.

Here’s how the new plan worked:

A supervisor counted the cash before it was taken to Riddick. The supervisor reported the count separately to the information technology manager and gave the cash to another employee to deliver to Riddick. This employee, the regular courier of cash to Riddick, has admitted to stealing $50,000 and is cooperating with investigators.

Riddick counted the money in her office and gave it to a deputy, who checked Riddick’s count. A third employee then prepared the money for bank deposit.