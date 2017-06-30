Heartfelt, personal tributes to Vietnam veterans are not discarded. Some are now on display.

The woman took the silver chain bracelet, a birthday gift from her husband who was later killed in the Vietnam War, and placed it in a tan envelope.
On the outside, in pencil, she wrote him a note to say she still loved him and always would. “I have a son,” she wrote. “Sure wish he could have been ours.” She signed it “My love always, Anne,” and placed it at the N.C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the State Capitol in downtown Raleigh.
Anne was part of a crowd of more than 4,000 veterans, family members and others who gathered to dedicate the memorial on May 23, 1987. The life-size bronze statue, designed by North Carolina artist Abbe Godwin and titled “After the Firefight,” depicts two soldiers, rifles upright, carrying a wounded comrade to safety.
Anne was among the first to leave an item at the base of the memorial as a personal token to someone who died in the war. Others have added hundreds more – photos, letters, flags, medals – all collected and preserved by the State Capitol staff.
Now, to mark the monument’s 30th anniversary, a small number of those items are on display inside the Capitol rotunda.
Along with Anne’s letter and the bracelet are uniform patches, a piece of shrapnel from a 107 mm Soviet-made rocket and a letter written on an index card by a young woman as her wedding day approached. It was to her late father – a Green Beret who died after the war – and her twin brothers, one who died in Vietnam while the other was still missing in action.
The N.C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated five years after The Wall on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., where the tradition of leaving mementos to the dead began. Among the monuments to presidents and other historical figures on the State Capitol grounds, it’s the only one to depict an African-American and an American Indian – a member of the Lumbee tribe.
People began leaving objects at the North Carolina monument before it was even completed, says Stephen Acai of Raleigh, a Vietnam veteran and a founder of the committee that planned the memorial and raised money for it.
As the base was being poured, Acai said, a man placed his brother’s Purple Heart in the wet concrete. Acai says he, too, inserted a replica dog tag for a fellow North Carolinian he knew who died in the war.
“I just wanted the person remembered,” he said, declining to say more.
Acai said leaving an object, particularly something personal like a letter or old photograph, is a way for people to create a sense of connection with one of the more than 200,000 North Carolinians who served in Vietnam or the more than 1,900 who died there or are still listed as missing.
Hundreds of items that have been left at the memorial are kept in boxes in the State Capitol, says Kara Deadmon, a historian who watches over the collection. Most were placed at the memorial in the years after its dedication, Deadmon said, but people still leave objects there occasionally.
“This is a unique phenomenon to Vietnam,” she said. “The act of coming to engage with the monument and leave pieces behind is unique to the Vietnam memorial.”
While all of the objects are tributes in their own way, their meaning and significance are often known only to the person who left them. Among the objects on display in the rotunda is a ceramic teapot in the shape of a cat.
Whether known or not, all of the items have a story, one of which is told in the exhibit in some detail. It’s an MIA bracelet for Master Sgt. Ralph J. Reno of Fayetteville, whose helicopter crashed in the mountains of Quang Nam province on July 3, 1966. The bracelet was left the weekend the memorial was dedicated.
Twenty-three years later, Reno’s remains were recovered from the crash site and their identity confirmed through DNA testing. He was buried in Arlington National Cemetery on Sept. 8, 2011.
Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling
If you go
“The Curious Life of Objects of War: Artifacts Left at the N.C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial” will remain on display through Sept. 1 inside the State Capitol. Open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Information: www.nchistoricsites.org/capitol/
Comments